The season sweep was in reach.
Verona led by nine with under eight minutes left, but Sun Prairie ended the game on a 16-4 run to earn a 63-60 win in a Big Eight Conference boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Sun Prairie High School.
The Wildcats (9-6, 4-5) were looking for their first season sweep of the Cardinals since the 2009-2010 season. Verona snapped a 22-game losing streak against Sun Prairie with a 68-55 victory on Dec. 2.
“We learned that everything that happened tonight we can go back to our practice and correct it,” Verona head coach Reggie Patterson said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
Verona senior guard Jonah Anderson had a potential game-tying layup with under 30 seconds left in the game, but the shot fell short as a Sun Prairie defender slapped the backboard.
No goaltending was called on the play.
Down 60-58 with 24.1 seconds left, the Wildcats sent the Cardinals to the free-throw line on a bonus try.
A pair of free throws made it 62-58, but an Anderson layup cut the deficit down to 62-60 with 18 seconds to play. The Cardinals split their next pair of free throws to extend the lead to 63-60. With 2.5 seconds left and inbounding from the baseline, junior guard Gavin Farrell drew some contact as his 3-point attempt fell short.
Farrell paced Verona to a 31-30 halftime lead with 10 points. He finished with 14 points in the game.
Up 42-41 early in the second half, Anderson scored on four consecutive layups to bring the lead to 50-41. Three of those came off Anderson steals leading to transition layups.
“We were able to create turnovers because of the pressure we put on them,” Anderson said. “We switched into a 2-3 and confused them so I took advantage and had a few steals.”
An Anderson fadeaway, followed by a Farrell spin layup made it 56-47 Wildcats with 7:47 left in the game. Sun Prairie responded with a 11-2 run to deadlock the game at 58-58 with just over four minutes to play.
The Cardinals stalled the clock down to under one minute — thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds and a jump ball — before they took a 60-58 lead thanks to a pair of free throws.
Sun Prairie led the rest of the way.
Anderson finished with a team-high 18 points for Verona, including 12 in the second half.
“Jonah is a talented kid,” Patterson said. “When he does exactly what we tell him to do — and that is take care of the ball and be one of the best defenders on the floor — he can have a game like that every night.”
Freshman forward Drew Murphy scored 12 points in the defeat. Senior guard Kyle Krantz added eight points.
Sun Prairie guard Ben Olson — who holds a couple NAIA offers — finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
“Olson can just do it all, he’s a tough guard who’s gritty and can get hot fast,” Anderson said.
Even with the loss, Verona has won five of its last seven games.
“It was a tough loss but we have a lot of games left and can make a big run coming up here so I’m looking forward to the end of this season,” Anderson said.