Reggie Patterson is the new head boys basketball coach at Madison Edgewood High School.
Patterson coached the Verona boys basketball team for two seasons (2020-2022). He helped the Wildcats to a 16-20 mark and led Verona to a regional final appearance in the 2020-2021 COVID-shortened season.
Patterson took over a Verona program that saw the Wildcats go 4-19 in the 2019-2020 season. Patterson takes over for Chris Zwettler – who recently retired as the Crusaders’ boys basketball coach and athletic director after 33 years in the positions. Zwettler was one of the winningest high school boys basketball coaches in Wisconsin history, racking up 482 wins.
Before Patterson was the Wildcats’ boys head coach, he was an assistant on the Verona girls basketball team. Patterson is a native of Baldwyn, Mississippi. He played men’s basketball at Mississippi State University.