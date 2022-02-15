After building a 13-point lead in the second half of a Big Eight Conference clash against Middleton, the Verona boys basketball team didn’t expect a scoring drought to doom them.
The freeze on scoring helped Middleton rally to upend Verona 67-61 on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Verona Area High School.
“I wish we would have that 13-point lead with a minute left because then I would have held the ball,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “Anyone that has been watching this game since it was invented by Dr. James Naismith knows that this game is a game of runs. He envisioned it to look like this. It will continue to look like this until we take care of the ball down the stretch.”
Verona (10-10, 5-9 Big Eight) has lost four straight games.
“We feel like we can compete with anyone when we are playing our best basketball,” said Verona senior Kyle Krantz, who scored a team-high 16 points. “It’s just coming down to a few mistakes, but we will clean them up going forward.”
In the early part of the second half, everything came easy for the Wildcats. Junior Gavin Farrell drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half to give the Wildcats a nine-point lead. Freshman Drew Murphy knocked down a jumper and then scored on a layup. Murphy then converted a three-point play to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 42-29 with 16:30 left in the second half. When the Cardinals cut the Wildcats’ lead to four points, Murphy answered by drilling a 3 to extend the lead to 56-49.
From that point, Verona went 6:08 without scoring that featured 10 empty possessions. Krantz buried a 3 to slice the Cardinals’ lead to 64-61 with 16.2 seconds to go. Middleton’s Nick Meinholz hit two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to seal the victory. The Cardinals made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 49 seconds to clinch the win.
Middleton had 10 offensive rebounds in the second half and 16 second-chance points in the game.
Patterson said he considered using a 2-3 zone on defense or using a press to give Middleton a different look since they were getting so many second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds in the second half.
“That game all came down to just boxing out,” Patterson said.
Murphy scored 15 points and senior Jonah Anderson added 10 points. Farrell chipped in eight.
The Wildcats trailed the Cardinals by as many as nine points in the first half. Murphy hit a 3 to cut the deficit to six points with 5:41 left in the first half. Verona closed the first half with a 7-0 spurt. Murphy hit a 3 and Krantz scored on a coast-to-coast layup before the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 34-28 lead at the half.
“We came out with a lot of energy and we were hitting our shots tonight,” Krantz said.
Patterson said the scoreless stretch that lasted more than 6 minutes was tough, but if the team would have delivered defensive stops and rebounds, they would have still had the lead.
“We gave up rebounds after rebounds after rebounds and a lot of foul shots and we only took three foul shots in the second half,” Patterson said.
Krantz said players got selfish with the ball and tried going one-on-one more in the second half.
“I think we played pretty good defense,” Krantz said. “We just had to get more rebounds on defense because they were getting a lot of offensive rebounds and putbacks. We played really hard. It just didn’t go our way.”
Middleton made (21) two times more free throws than Verona attempted in the game (10). Middleton’s Logan Raffel scored a game-high 19 points and Mike Roach added 14.
“We have to understand the game isn’t won in the first half or the first three or four minutes of the second half,” Patterson said.