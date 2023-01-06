The shorthanded Verona boys basketball team had a chance to take down Madison Memorial, but fell 79-72 in a Big Eight Conference game on Wednesday, Jan, 5, in Verona.
The Wildcats were without two of their best scorers – senior guard Gavin Farrell and the team's leading scorer, sophomore wing Drew Murphy, who averages 21.6 points per game. Murphy is out indefinitely, with a finger injury. Memorial was led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Sam Mickelson, who came into the contest averaging 15.4 ppg.
Verona sophomore guard Tre Poteat ended up with a double-double, scoring 25 points and securing 11 rebounds.
In last season’s series, the Big Eight Conference foes went 1-1 against each other. Coming into the game, Verona (5-3, 3-2 Big Eight) had won four out of their last five games. Memorial (4-5, 4-2 Big Eight) came in losing three straight in the Battle at The Villages tournament in Villages, Florida.
In a back-and-forth first half, Poteat and Memorial senior guard Braylen Blue put on a show.
Blue scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half and hit 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He caused disruption on the defensive end, getting three steals in the first half. Verona head coach Curtel Robinson acknowledged Blue’s career game postgame.
"It was the best game I’ve seen out of Blue in his life," said Robinson, who's in his first year with the Wildcats.
Robinson also mentioned the length of Blue – who is listed at 6-foot-5 – and how he was disrupting Verona’s offense at the top of Memorial’s 1-3-1 zone. Verona tried their best to keep up with Blue’s scoring spree. They were led by Poteat, who had 16 points (two threes) and five rebounds in the first half.
Up until the six-minute mark in the first half, the game was neck-and-neck.
Verona turnovers and scoring from Blue and Mickelson propelled the Spartans to a 17-5 run to end the first half. Mickelson had 12 points and four rebounds in the first.
Memorial freshman guard and second-leading scorer Anthony Miller knocked down a pair of threes as well. The Wildcats tallied eight turnovers in the first half and trailed 43-28 at the break.
In the second half, the Wildcats fought back, limiting Blue to just seven points. Blue finished with five total steals. Robinson said he wasn’t disappointed and was happy with his team's effort level.
At the 9:45 mark in the second, Poteat hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to single digits. However, a pair of Verona turnovers let Memorial get the lead back up to 13.
Robinson said the Wildcats needed better execution, along with taking care of the ball and getting stops in order to win the game.
Verona had 18 turnovers in the contest.
Verona kept fighting all the way until the end. Senior guards Kaden Kittleson and Zack Zimmerman finished with 14 points each, combining for seven threes. Sophomore forward Aidyn Chatman put together a nice game, finishing second on the team with nine rebounds. Senior guard Finley Deischer led the team in assists (five) and tallied nine points.
Spartan senior guard Caleb Watkins also packed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
Verona’s next matchup will be against a struggling Sun Prairie East team at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Verona Area High School.