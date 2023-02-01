Sophomore guard Tre Poteat hit a clutch 3-pointer as the Verona boys basketball team overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Sun Prairie West in overtime 92-88 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Down 76-73, Poteat received a pass at the top of the 3-point line and knocked down the catch-and-shoot attempt to tie the game with nine seconds left. Poteat has been one of the premier clutch shot makers in the area – hitting two game-winning buzzer beaters and one game-tying buzzer beater to go along with his timely game-tying 3 on Tuesday night. All four of those shots led to Verona wins and have come in the last 11 contests.
The Wildcats (10-6, 8-5 Big Eight) won the overtime period 16-12.
Verona trailed by as much as 33-15 with 3 minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to finish off the half to go into halftime down 34-23
Verona continued to chip away at the deficit – cutting the West lead to 46-44 with 11 minutes, 2 seconds left in the second.
The Wolves led 70-63 with 2:06 left in regulation, but the Wildcats reeled off a 13-6 run to send the game to overtime – capped off by Poteat’s 3-pointer. Poteat finished with 21 points.
The senior guard duo of Gavin Farrell and Finley Deischer combined to score 55 points in the win. Farrell led the way with 23 points, while Deischer added 22 points.
Sophomore Drew Murphy added 12 points.
Verona completes the season sweep of Sun Prairie West as the Wildcats topped the Wolves 92-84 on Dec. 9