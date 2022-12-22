Sophomore guard Tre Poteat hit a jumper at the buzzer to send the Verona boys basketball team past Brookfield East 65-63 in a nonconference game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Brookfield East High School.
Tied 63-63 in the second half, Poteat received an inbounds pass with 1.6 seconds left just outside and above of the left elbow. Poteat took one dribble to the right and pulled up for a contested fadeaway.
The buzzer sounded just before the ball swooshed through the net.
Poteat scored 16 points, while sophomore forward Drew Murphy netted a game-high 18 points.
Verona (4-2) led 62-57 with 47 seconds before a Brookfield East 3 cut it to a one-possession game at 62-60. The Wildcats split a pair of free throws on the next possession.
The Spartans drew a shooting foul with 22.9 seconds – making the first and missing the second, but grabbing the miss and calling a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Spartans tied the game with 13 seconds left with a layup
A Verona baseline pass was knocked out of bounds with 1.6 seconds left. Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson called a pair of timeouts before Poteat’s game-winner.