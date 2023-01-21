For a third time this season, a buzzer beater from sophomore guard Tre Poteat lifted the Verona boys basketball team to a win.
A Poteat putback at the second-half buzzer helped Verona overcome Janesville Parker in overtime 76-69 in a Big Eight Conference game on Friday, Jan. 20, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats exploded for 52 first-half points, but fell to Madison La Follette 86-74 in a Big Eight contest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at La Follette High School.
Verona 76, Parker 69, OT
Verona (7-6, 5-5 Big Eight) trailed 66-64 with under four seconds to play in regulation when a game-tying floater from the paint missed right. Poteat was there to collect the rebound and rose back up with one second to go. He banked in a layup as the clock expired.
“His relentlessness on the glass, that’s been happening all year long,” Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson said. “We drew up the play, got the shot. When everyone else ball watched he came downhill and found a way.”
The Wildcats went on to win the overtime period 10-3.
“Once that (Poteat’s game-tying shot) happened I felt like we had a breath of fresh air,” Robinson said.
Poteat hit game-winning buzzer beaters against Brookfield East on Dec. 21 and a week later against Janesville Craig on Dec. 28.
Senior guard Gavin Farrell paced Verona with a team-high 26 points. Farrell finished with eight of Verona’s 10 points in overtime.
Farrell was making his season debut after dealing with an injury to start the season.
“He’s very vocal, he’s a competitor,” Robinson said of Farrell. “Obviously he can make some shots for us as well. It’s nice to have him back.”
Poteat finished with 22 points.
“I try to develop a system offensively where we just make the right reads,” Robinson said. “It’s not just about one guy…I feel like Tre just finds himself in those situations. He’s rebounding, pushing it in transition, beating guys down the floor. Overall, he’s just a competitor.”
Senior guard Zach Zimmerman added nine points in the victory.
Parker senior guard Tre Miller poured in a game-high 34 points for the Vikings.
La Follette 86, Verona 74
Verona led 52-41 at the break, but the Lancers allowed just 23 points in the second half. Poteat helped the Wildcats to their fast start with 14 first-half points. Poteat finished with a team-high 22 points.
Zimmerman and sophomore wing Drew Murphy both added 14 points. Zimmerman connected on four 3-pointers.