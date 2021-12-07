The last time the Verona boys basketball team had beaten Sun Prairie, many of the players on this year’s team were not even in school.
The Wildcats pulled off a stunner in the Big Eight Conference opener, rolling to a 68-55 win over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Verona Area High School. The last time the Wildcats had beaten the Cardinals came in February 2010. The Wildcats snapped a 22-game losing streak against the Cardinals. Verona followed that up with a 79-73 loss to Janesville Craig on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Verona.
“Beating Sun Prairie was good for our program,” Verona head coach Reggie Patterson said. “You can’t learn much from your wins. You learn a lot more from your losses.”
Verona (3-1, 1-1 Big Eight) is off to its best start since 2017-18 when the Wildcats also started 3-0, but closed the season with a seven-game losing streak.
Janesville Craig 79, Verona 73
Verona senior Kyle Krantz scored a game-high 23 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t hang on to an 11-point first-half lead and lost their first game of the season to the Cougars Dec. 4, at VAHS.
The Cougars hit 14 3-pointers.
“We just have to stick to our rules — ball, gap and wall,” Patterson said. “Our offense came out on fire. Once the offense started getting hot, we just gave up on defense which is so hard for me to understand because we spend our whole practice working on defense. We just came out unfocused. It’s no one’s fault but mine. I’m going to fix it.”
It was Verona junior Gavin Farrell who had the hot hand early on in the first half. Farrell scored the first eight points for the Wildcats to help them take an early one-point lead after the Cougars jumped out to an early lead. Farrell scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half.
Krantz hit a jumper and scored on a layup to give the Wildcats a 24-13 lead with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half. The Cougars rallied from an 11-point deficit by getting hot from beyond the arc. The biggest surprise came on Craig’s Carson McCormick’s three-quarters court shot he banked in before the buzzer to tie the game at 38 at the half.
Patterson said in the first 10 minutes of the first half, the Wildcats were in the gaps and denying passes.
“We caused a lot of chaos and then something got in us that we fell away from that,” Patterson said. “We can score the ball, but we can’t give up 70 to win the ballgame,” Patterson said. “We have to play defense. The basketball Gods are not always going to be on your side.”
That shot sparked a 16-2 run by the Cougars. McCormick, Jackson Bertagnoli and senior Hayden Halverson each knocked down 3s to help the Cougars take a 51-40 lead.
McCormick scored a team-high 19 points. Halverson added 16 and Keegan Clark had 15.
The Wildcats responded with a 13-0 surge to take the lead. The run was highlighted by Verona getting several steals and scoring in transition. Senior point guard Jonah Anderson scored on a layup. Freshman Drew Murphy hit a running jumper. Anderson came up with a steal and layup to slice the Cougars’ lead to 51-50. Krantz then came through with a steal and layup to give the Wildcats a 53-51 lead with about 8 minutes left in the game.
“There’s a reason why he is the athletic director and head coach,” Patterson said of Janesville Craig’s Ben McCormick. “He has a good group and they are well coached.”
Patterson said the Cougars didn’t do anything differently on defense than he has seen in film before.
“Their defense is exactly what I scouted — I said it was going to be tenacious and they were going to guard us tight,” he said. “I told them we have to keep our composure and if someone gets going we have to keep riding that hot hand. We have to share the basketball. That’s the only way we will win ballgames.”
Murphy chipped in nine points. The Wildcats battled foul trouble throughout the second half. Both junior Drake Badger and Krantz fouled out. Senior Karson Mitchell, Farrell, Anderson and Murphy each finished with four fouls.
Verona 68, Sun Prairie 55
With Verona having two games under their belt, the Wildcats had an advantage in the conference opener against Sun Prairie playing its first game of the season.
The Wildcats raced out to a 19-point lead and cruised to a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Verona Area High School.
Anderson scored a team-high 16 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Verona. Farrell added 12 points. Both Krantz and Murphy chipped in 11.
“We shared the basketball and everyone trusted each other,” Patterson said.
Verona had a 9-0 run in the first half to build an 11-4 lead. Anderson scored three straight baskets to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 28-11 with 4:41 left in the first half.
Sun Prairie junior Ben Olson scored a game-high 22 points. Darius Chestnut added 18 for the Cardinals, who trailed the Wildcats 33-18 at the break.