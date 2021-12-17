Trailing by one point with 10.8 seconds left, Verona senior point guard Jonah Anderson had to improvise after Madison La Follette bottled up the Wildcats’ first option.
Anderson knifed his way to the basket with a drive and his last-second game-winning layup attempt was blocked by La Follette junior Reak Riak. La Follette senior guard K’Shawn Gribbs grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He hit two free throws with 0.4 seconds to go to clinch a 66-63 overtime win for fifth-ranked La Follette over the Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 16, in Verona.
The Wildcats had drawn up a last-second shot for junior Gavin Farrell coming off a screen.
“The play was for Gavin and we were a little discombobulated and we had 6 seconds left and I just went,” Anderson said. “I didn’t see the guy come out of nowhere. I just took it up looking for a foul.”
Both Farrell and freshman Drew Murphy scored 17 points. With the loss, Verona drops to 4-4, 2-4 Big Eight).
Verona coach Reggie Patterson said a coach never knows what will happen down the stretch in a game.
“You try to put the better players in a position to get buckets down the stretch,” Patterson said. “Reak made a great block. There is a reason why he is out there. He can jump above the rim.”
La Follette (4-0 Big Eight) had 19 offensive rebounds in the game. At times, the Lancers’ best offense was a putback off an offensive rebound. The Wildcats switched to a 2-3 zone late in the second half. La Follette senior Camron Yahnke had a monster double-double with a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.
“I was just kind of speechless,” Patterson said. “It’s one of those games where you come out and do everything right, follow the scouting report and come up short. It was a great game to watch and coach.”
La Follette grabbed two offensive rebounds and Yahnke scored on a putback to give the Lancers a 63-61 lead with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the extra session. Anderson answered by knocking down a jumper to tie the game at 63 with 1:19 to go.
“I think this showed that we are a new team,” Anderson said. “We are trying to change the culture around here. Obviously, we are not happy with this loss, but it’s a top-five team in the state. We showed we can play right with them tonight.”
It appeared like the Wildcats would win the game in regulation. Verona senior Kyle Krantz hit a jumper to give Verona a 61-57 lead with 1:49 left in the second half. La Follette senior Marii Larrue drilled a game-tying 3 to tie the game at 61 with 1:36 to go.
The Lancers held the ball for 55 seconds looking to take the final shot at the end of regulation. As La Follette junior Arhman Lewis drove to the basket with pressure defense from Anderson, the ball went off Lewis’ knee and out of bounds for a turnover with 2.6 seconds to go. After catching the inbound pass, Anderson took a couple of dribbles and his half court shot at the buzzer was wide right.
Early on, it appeared like Verona would run away with a victory. The Wildcats opened the game with an 8-0 spurt. Murphy hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and scored the first six points for Verona. The Lancers were 0-for-9 shooting the first three minutes of the game. Despite shooting 35% in the first half (12 of 34), the Lancers lived off scoring on offensive rebounds.
“We had these little stretches where we could have blown the game open and it just didn’t happen,” Anderson said.
La Follette had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and that propelled them to second-chance scoring opportunities they cashed in on to slice the Wildcats’ lead to 33-30 at the half.
“I think with any game you play if you give the offensive team one shot and you box out and rebound you give yourself a chance to win,” Patterson said.
La Follette led by as many as six points in the second half after Yahnke scored on a putback and was fouled. He sank the free throw to convert the conventional three-point play to give the Lancers a 52-46 lead with 8:37 left in the second half.
The Wildcats rallied and got a big boost from senior Mason Armstrong off the bench. Armstrong scored just three points, but made some critical plays down the stretch in the second half. He came up with a steal after denying an inbound pass into the lane with 4:39 left. About a minute later, he took a charge.
Anderson scored seven points and senior Kyle Krantz chipped in six.
Murphy fouled out with 3:08 left in regulation.
“Drew fouling out is on the coaches,” Patterson said. “We have to look up at the board and know how many fouls he’s got. I understand him as a competitor wanting to stay out there. We should have got him out of there earlier.”