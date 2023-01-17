It’s challenging for many teams to simulate and attack Middleton’s size.
That was the case for the Verona boys basketball team that struggled shooting and lost a Big Eight Conference matchup with the third-ranked Cardinals 71-53 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Middleton High School.
The Cardinals feature a starting lineup with the 6-foot-10 Will Garlock and four other starters at 6-6.
“I think we learned how good those top teams actually are,” said Verona sophomore forward Drew Murphy. “We have to learn what it takes to be one of those top teams in the state.”
It marked the second straight loss for Verona (6-5, 4-4 Big Eight), which lost a road game to Madison East 71-65 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“We have to get more scoring,” Verona coach Curtrel Robinson said. “My philosophy is not drawing up a play for a one-man show.”
Robinson said in winning tight games early in the season, it wasn’t because one person was shooting the ball.
“We run a motion offense and we have to move the ball quicker to make the plays,” he said.
Middleton 71, Verona 53
Murphy scored a team-high 20 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t upset Middleton in the MLK Showcase.
Middleton (11-0, 9-0 Big Eight) jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Wildcats shot 22.5% in the first half (7 of 31). Middleton senior Kaden Fosdick scored on a layup to give the Cardinals a 25-9 lead.
“Against the good teams you can’t come out flat and be down 10-0,” Robinson said. “The length for some of them made it tough. We wanted to get downhill because we feel like their bigs don’t guard as well out top. We have to get a better feeling of moving to get open so we can drive and kick it.”
Verona did chip away at the lead and was within three possessions most of the first half, before a late surge by the Cardinals.
“That Middleton game is a sign of what we are capable of,” Robinson said. “That game showed we can play with anybody.”
Middleton 6-6 guard Gavyn Hurley had a two-handed dunk on alley-oop that brought the crowd to its feet. Hurley scored on a layup before the buzzer to give the Cardinals a 38-22 lead at the half.
“None of the teams we play are as close as tall as Middleton,” Murphy said. “After that 10-0 run, we got adjusted.”
Murphy scored 15 points in the second half and made two 3s.
“I feel like in the second half we settled into the game,” Murphy said. “We took better shots and I think we took smarter shots.”
Another positive for the Wildcats was the play of sophomore guard Cam Williams, who scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Williams used his quickness to drive to the basket and was able to draw fouls on Middleton.
“He was one of the only ones we could count on for a basket,” Robinson said of Williams. “He’s light on his feet and he’s crafty and slithery.”
Verona sophomore Tre Poteat also added 10 points. The Cardinals pounded the ball inside in the second half. Fosdick scored down low to give the Cardinals their largest lead at 69-43 with 4:05 left.
The Wildcats used post defense by guarding players at three-fourths and fronting them.
“It comes down to having good ball pressure and having a feeling of being able to rotate out of it,” Robinson said. “We have to have a better feeling of when we can help (on defense).”
Madison East 71, Verona 65
Senior guard Finley Deischer scored a game-high 23 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t come back to topple the Purgolders.
Madison East led 28-25 at the half. Robinson said the big key of the game was the discrepancy in free throws. The Purgolders made 26 free throws, about two times more than the Wildcats attempted (15). Madison East shot 26 of 45 from the charity stripe and Verona was 10 of 15.
Murphy added 12 points in his first game back from a finger injury. Williams chipped in 10 points.