Sophomore forward Drew Murphy scored a team-high 15 points, but the Verona boys basketball team couldn’t rally past West Salem, the top-ranked team in Division 3, and lost 81-60 to the Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Madison College.
The Wildcats trailed the Panthers by two points at the half. West Salem, the Division 3 state runner-up last year, outscored Verona 44-25 in the second half. The Wildcats had 19 turnovers and shot 50% (6 of 12) at the free throw line.
Verona senior Kaden Kittleson added 12 points and hit two 3-pointers. Verona shot 6 of 17 beyond the arc. Senior Zack Zimmerman pitched in 10 points.
Verona (3-2, 2-1 Big Eight) got a strong all-around game from senior point guard Finley Deischer, who chipped in eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists. Sophomore Tre Poteat added nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
West Salem 6-foot-8 senior Peter Lattos – a Division III Valley City State recruit – scored a game-high 20 points. Senior teammate Brett McConkey had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.