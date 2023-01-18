Zack Zimmerman

Verona's Zack Zimmerman protects the ball during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona boys basketball team exploded for 52 first-half points, but fell to Madison La Follette 86-74 in a Big Eight game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at La Follette High School.

Verona (6-6, 4-5 Big Eight) led 52-41 at the break, but the Lancers allowed just 23 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Tre Poteat helped the Wildcats to their fast start with 14 first-half points. Poteat finished with a team-high 22 points. 

Senior guard Zack Zimmerman and sophomore wing Drew Murphy both added 14 points. Zimmerman connected on four 3-pointers.

 

