The Verona boys basketball team exploded for 52 first-half points, but fell to Madison La Follette 86-74 in a Big Eight game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at La Follette High School.
Verona (6-6, 4-5 Big Eight) led 52-41 at the break, but the Lancers allowed just 23 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Tre Poteat helped the Wildcats to their fast start with 14 first-half points. Poteat finished with a team-high 22 points.
Senior guard Zack Zimmerman and sophomore wing Drew Murphy both added 14 points. Zimmerman connected on four 3-pointers.