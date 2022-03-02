The Verona boys basketball team is looking to get on a hot streak heading into the postseason.
The Wildcats (11-13) are 1-7 in their past eight games and are coming off a 59-54 road loss to Madison Memorial in the regular-season finale on Thursday, Feb. 24. That came one day after Verona lost to eighth-ranked Madison La Follette 80-66 in Madison. During the recent skid, the Wildcats have lost five games by six points or less.
“In the last five or six minutes it’s not about skill,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “It’s about who is tougher and more mentally prepared.”
Verona tied Janesville Craig for eighth in the Big Eight Conference with a 6-12 record.
Verona will have four days of practice to prepare to play at Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, March 4.
“If we practice hard and play like we practice we should have a chance to win the game,” Patterson said.
Madison Memorial 59, Verona 54
The Wildcats trailed by four points at the half, but couldn’t get over the hump in the second half.
Verona junior Gavin Farrell scored a team-high 16 points. Senior Jonah Anderson added 13 points.
Madison Memorial 6-foot-7-inch forward Sam Mickelson scored a game-high 26 points.
Madison La Follette 80, Verona 66
Verona started off strong against La Follette and trailed by four points at the half.
The Lancers outscored the Wildcats 40-30 in the second half. Farrell scored a team-high 22 points. Both freshman Drew Murphy and senior Luke Brugger added 10 points.
La Follette sophomore Quinton Lomack scored a game-high 24 points.