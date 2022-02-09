The Verona boys basketball team lost two Big Eight Conference games by three points each last week.
Madison East clipped Verona 58-55 in a conference game on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Madison. The day before that, the Wildcats lost to Janesville Parker on the road 59-56.
Verona (10-9, 5-8) lost to Beloit Memorial 79-75 in overtime in a rescheduled game on Monday, Feb. 7, in Beloit. It marks the third straight loss for the Wildcats.
Beloit Memorial 79, Verona 75, OT
Missed free throws down the stretch hurt the Wildcats in a conference road loss to the Purple Knights.
Verona missed four free throws in the final 31 seconds of regulation. The Wildcats finished 57.1% at the line.
“It just comes down to being mentally focused and tough,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said.
Beloit Memorial’s Shaq Roman had a pair of steals and free throws in the final 20 seconds to lead the Purple Knights over the Wildcats. Roman scored 20 points and went 5-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Verona freshman Drew Murphy scored 20 points. Senior Kyle Krantz added 13 points and junior Gavin Farrell had 12.
Madison East 58, Verona 55
The Wildcats led by four points with two minutes left, but couldn’t slam the door on the Purgolders.
“We have to learn that time and possession is a big key late in the game,” Patterson said.
Farrell scored a team-high 15 points. Senior Jonah Anderson added 12 points and Murphy pitched in 11.
Janesville Parker 59, Verona 56
Murphy scored 16 points and made three 3-pointers, but the Wildcats couldn’t make a halftime lead hold up on the road.
Verona led by seven points at the half. The Vikings outscored the Wildcats 37-27 in the second half. Parker was led by Sam Bess who had a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Bess knocked down a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds to beat the Wildcats.
Parker used an 11-3 run to take a 42-37 lead on Keegan Skrzypchak’s steal and basket with 9:28 left. The lead see-sawed the rest of the way before Verona tied the game with 38 seconds left on two Anderson free throws.
Anderson and junior Zack Zimmerman each added 12 points.
Verona shot 84.6% at the free-throw line (11 of 13), compared to Parker which was 50% (12 of 24). The Vikings had a big edge in 3-pointers made 16-8.
The Vikings had three players with 10 or more rebounds. Parker’s Jacob Naber also posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“I take the blame for the loss,” Patterson said. “I have to put us in a better position to close out the game.”