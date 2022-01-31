The season sweep was in reach.
Verona led by nine points with under eight minutes left, but Sun Prairie ended the game on a 16-4 run to earn a 63-60 win in a Big Eight Conference boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Sun Prairie High School.
Verona rebounded by erasing an eight-point deficit in just over a minute to top Janesville Craig 81-76 in overtime in a Big Eight game on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Janesville Craig High School.
Sun Prairie 63, Verona 60
The Wildcats (10-6, 5-5) were looking for their first season sweep of the Cardinals since the 2009-2010 season. Verona snapped a 22-game losing streak against Sun Prairie with a 68-55 victory on Dec. 2.
“We learned that everything that happened tonight we can go back to our practice and correct it,” Verona head coach Reggie Patterson said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
Verona senior guard Jonah Anderson had a potential game-tying layup with under 30 seconds left in the game, but the shot fell short as a Sun Prairie defender slapped the backboard.
No goaltending was called on the play.
Down 60-58 with 24.1 seconds left, the Wildcats sent the Cardinals to the free-throw line on a bonus try.
A pair of free throws made it 62-58, but an Anderson layup cut the deficit down to 62-60 with 18 seconds to play. The Cardinals split their next pair of free throws to extend the lead to 63-60. With 2.5 seconds left and inbounding from the baseline, junior guard Gavin Farrell drew some contact as his 3-point attempt fell short.
Farrell paced Verona to a 31-30 halftime lead with 10 points. He finished with 14 points in the game.
Up 42-41 early in the second half, Anderson scored on four consecutive layups to bring the lead to 50-41. Three of those came off Anderson steals leading to transition layups.
“We were able to create turnovers because of the pressure we put on them,” Anderson said. “We switched into a 2-3 and confused them so I took advantage and had a few steals.”
An Anderson fadeaway, followed by a Farrell spin layup made it 56-47 Wildcats with 7:47 left in the game. Sun Prairie responded with a 11-2 run to deadlock the game at 58-58 with just over four minutes to play.
The Cardinals stalled the clock down to under one minute — thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds and a jump ball — before they took a 60-58 lead thanks to a pair of free throws.
Sun Prairie led the rest of the way.
Anderson finished with a team-high 18 points for Verona, including 12 in the second half.
“Jonah is a talented kid,” Patterson said. “When he does exactly what we tell him to do — and that is take care of the ball and be one of the best defenders on the floor — he can have a game like that every night.”
Freshman forward Drew Murphy scored 12 points in the defeat. Senior guard Kyle Krantz added eight points.
Sun Prairie guard Ben Olson — who holds a couple NAIA offers — finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
“Olson can just do it all, he’s a tough guard who’s gritty and can get hot fast,” Anderson said.
Even with the loss, Verona has won five of its last seven games.
“It was a tough loss but we have a lot of games left and can make a big run coming up here so I’m looking forward to the end of this season,” Anderson said.
Verona 81, Craig 76
Verona trailed 70-62 with 1:18 remaining in the second half.
Anderson made two free throws to cut the deficit to 70-64. Craig missed a pair of free throws and Anderson was sent back to the line after a foul on the floor. With Verona in double bonus, Anderson split the pair to trim it down to 70-65.
The Cougars split a pair of free throws on the other end and then an offensive rebound led to a deep 3-pointer by junior guard Finley Deischer to make it 71-68 Craig with 31.9 seconds remaining.
Craig split another pair of free throws and then Anderson went coast-to-coast and banked in a layup to cut the deficit down to 72-70 with 14.2 seconds to play.
Krantz stole the ensuing inbounds pass and then found Deischer on a fadeaway in the paint to tie the game at 72-72 with 6 seconds left.
The Cougars’ halfcourt heave wasn’t released before the buzzer.
With 1:31 remaining in overtime in a tie game, Anderson found Murphy for a layup to give the Wildcats a 77-75 lead. Verona made four free throws late to ice the game.
Murphy scored five of his 23 points in overtime. Anderson led the way with a game-high 26 points.