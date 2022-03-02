Verona freshman Drew Murphy was selected to the second team in the Big Eight’s recently revealed All-Conference boys basketball teams.
Murphy led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points per game, including 31 points in Verona’s season-opening win over Race Case in November. Murphy had four games of 20 points or more this season.
Senior guard Jonah Anderson was selected as an honorable mention, while junior guard Gavin Farrell joined him on the HM list.
Anderson was second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game. Farrell added 11 points per game for the Wildcats, who finished the regular season with an 11-13 record.
Middleton junior Gavyn Hurley was named Big Eight Player of the Year. Hurley averaged 17.5 points per game for the Cardinals.
Madison La Follette senior K’Shawn Gibbs was selected as Defensive Player of the Year, while Lancer head coach Curtel Robinson was tabbed as Coach of the Year. Robinson helped La Follette to an overall record of 17-4, while helping the Lancers win the Big Eight Conference with a 16-2 record.