The Verona boys basketball team took second-ranked Middleton to the brink before the Cardinals topped the Wildcats 76-70 in overtime on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Verona (15-8, 12-8 Big Eight) bounced back with a 78-75 win over Janesville Craig on Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Verona. The Wildcats closed out the regular season with an 81-73 loss to Madison La Follette on Monday, Feb. 27, in Verona.
Verona 78, Janesville Craig 75
Verona senior guard Gavin Farrell scored a game-high 30 points and hit seven 3-pointers to help the Wildcats rally by the Cougars.
Janesville Craig led 43-41 at the half and had a 12-point lead in the second half. Verona senior guard Finley Deischer knocked down a 3 with about a minute left to give the Wildcats a 73-70 lead.
Both teams combined to hit 24 shots from beyond the arc. Sophomore Bennett Buss added 13 points and knocked down three 3s. Sophomore guard Tre Poteat chipped in 12 points. Deischer pitched in seven points.
Middleton 76, Verona 70, OT
Poteat scored a team-high 22 points and the Wildcats lost a thriller to Middleton in overtime on Feb. 21, at Verona High School.
The Cardinals led the Wildcats by one point at the half. Verona outscored Middleton 35-34 in the second half. Middleton senior Gavyn Hurley scored a game-high 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 15-9 in overtime.
Deischer and Farrell each added nine points. Buss chipped in eight points and junior Wes Briquelet added seven points. Buss knocked down two of the Wildcats’ seven 3s.