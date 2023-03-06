The Verona boys basketball team nearly knocked off No. 4-ranked Sussex Hamilton during a 79-77 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal defeat on Friday, March 3, in Sussex
Verona – seeded 12th– led fourth-seeded Hamilton 47-45 at the break. The Wildcats were narrowly outscored 34-30 in the second half.
Senior guard Gavin Farrell led Verona with 29 points. Hamilton senior guard Luther Smith Jr. led all scorers with 33 points.
Hamilton went on to lose to 13th-seeded Brookfield East in a regional final.
Verona ends its season with a 15-10 record. The Wildcats went 11-14 last year.