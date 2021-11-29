A Verona boys basketball team featuring four new starters displayed its potential with two wins the first three days of the season last week.
Verona (2-0) beat Racine Case 79-74 in a nonconference game on Friday, Nov. 26, at West Allis Central High School. The next day, the Wildcats rolled by Sauk Prairie 72-45 at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac.
The Wildcats are off to a strong start after finishing 5-6 last season. Verona hasn’t had a winning season since the 2014-15 season when the Wildcats finished 15-10.
“I feel like this group is getting off to a good start because they are playing together,” second-year coach Reggie Patterson said. “These guys are hungry and want to play for Verona Area. They want to play for the name on that jersey.”
In the opener against Racine Case, the Wildcats rallied from a 12-point deficit to win. Patterson is excited for his players and their early success. However, with two Big Eight Conference games this week, he’s not satisfied. Verona hosts Sun Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 2, and then hosts Janesville Craig on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“We haven’t been a winning team before,” Patterson said of the past four-year stretch. “We can’t get too excited.”
Verona 79, Racine Case 74
Freshman forward Andrew Murphy scored a game-high 31 points to lead Verona over Racine Case in the opener Nov. 26, in West Allis.
Patterson, who started on the varsity team at a small high school in Mississippi, understood that it can be difficult at times for a freshman on the varsity.
“The thing about Andrew is he’s a gamer,” Patterson said. “He loves the game of basketball. I know he’s putting in the time to get better.”
Murphy hit four 3-pointers. Junior guard Gavin Farrell added 14 points and knocked down three 3s. The Wildcats made 10 three-pointers as a team.
Verona trailed Racine Case 39-34 at the half. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 12 points with 6 minutes to go in the game. Verona closed the game on a big run, outsourcing Racine Case 45-35.
Patterson said the team had a lot of turnovers in the first half.
“We minimized the turnovers in the second half and they settled in and just made shots,” he said.
Patterson said senior point guard Jonah Anderson stepped up as a leader in the second half.
“For us the team goes how he goes,” Patterson said. “He has to be a leader and not a follower.”
Senior guard Kyle Krantz added 10 points. The Wildcats shot 18 of 29 at the free throw line.
Verona 72, Sauk Prairie 45
Farrell scored a game-high 21 points to power the Wildcats by the Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Sauk Prairie High School.
Farrell hit four 3-pointers. Krantz and Anderson both added 12 points. Anderson battled foul trouble in the first half, but Verona led 29-22 at the half.
“He (Anderson) took over in the second half,” Patterson said.
The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 43-23 in the second half. Murphy chipped in eight points.
“It was a team effort,” Patterson said.