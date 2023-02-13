Senior guard Finley Deischer scored a team-high 15 points, but the Verona boys basketball team couldn’t pull off a comeback and lost to Madison Memorial 68-60 on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Madison.
The Wildcats trailed the Spartans by three points at the half. Memorial outscored Verona 35-30 in the second half.
Verona senior guard Gavin Farrell added 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Zack Zimmerman added 10 points and hit two 3-pointers. With the loss, Verona (11-7, 9-6 Big Eight) is tied with Janesville Craig for fifth place in the Big Eight standings.
The Wildcats shot 40.3% (21 of 52), but shot 29.1% from beyond the arc (7 of 24). The Spartans made about as many free throws (16) as the Wildcats attempted (17). Verona shot 11 of 17 from the charity stripe.
Verona sophomore guard Tre Poteat chipped in nine points and hit one 3.
Verona sophomore forward Drew Murphy, who is averaging 20.3 points per game, missed the game with an ankle injury.