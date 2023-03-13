For the first time in 11 years, the Verona boys basketball team finished above .500 in the Big Eight Conference and the postseason awards have followed that success.
The Wildcats went 15-10, the first winning record since 2015 and finished fifth place in the Big Eight with a 12-8 mark. It marks the first time the Wildcats have had a winning season in conference since the 2010-11 season when they went 10-8.
Verona sophomore Drew Murphy – who averaged 19.2 points per game – was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference. Murphy scored a school-record 41 points in an 89-65 win over Madison West on Feb. 3.
Sophomore guard Tre Poteat (16.4 ppg) received second-team all-conference honors. Poteat and the Wildcats had a flair for the dramatic and winning close games. Poteat hit three game-tying or game-winning buzzer beaters this season and Verona went 7-4 in games decided by six points or less.
Poteat pulled off the rare feat of hitting game-winning buzzer beaters in back-to-back games – first against Brookfield East on Dec. 21 and then against Janesville Craig on Dec. 28.
He also had a game-tying buzzer beater against Janesville Parker on Jan. 20. The shot sent the game to overtime where Verona won.
Both senior guards Finley Deischer and Gavin Farrell were named honorable mention all-conference.
Middleton went 19-1 to win the conference title. Middleton senior Gavyn Hurley – a Division II Winona State commit – was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. Kevin Bavery was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.