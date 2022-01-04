Senior guard Kyle Krantz scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Verona boys basketball team to a 78-50 nonconference win over Milwaukee Lutheran on the road Thursday, Dec. 30.
Verona (5-4, 2-4 Big Eight) led by five points at the half. The Wildcats outscored Lutheran 42-19 in the second half. Verona had three players reach double figures.
Junior Gavin Farrell finished with 13 points and freshman Drew Murphy added 10. Zack Zimmerman pitched in eight points. Both seniors Jonah Anderson and Luke Brugger chipped in seven points.
Verona was scheduled to host Watertown in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Wildcats will get back to Big Eight Conference play with a road game at Madison East on Friday, Jan. 7.