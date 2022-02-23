Verona senior point guard Jonah Anderson had a big game to power the Wildcats to a 92-62 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game on Friday, Feb. 18, at Verona Area High School.
With the win, Verona (11-11, 6-10 Big Eight) snapped a five-game losing streak. Two days before that victory, Verona lost to Madison East 68-56 in Verona.
The Wildcats received a 13th seed in a WIAA Division 1 sectional and will play at fourth-seeded Arrowhead in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 4.
If Verona can get by Arrowhead, a potential regional championship matchup with seventh-ranked Brookfield Central looms.
“Whatever seed we get it doesn't matter until we lock in on being mentally tough,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said after the loss to Middleton.
Verona was scheduled to play at eighth-ranked Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Wildcats close out the regular season at Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Verona 92, Beloit Memorial 62
Anderson scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats to a rout over the Purple Knights on Feb. 18, in Verona.
Verona jumped out to a 51-26 lead at the half. The Wildcats had four players reach double figures. Freshman Drew Murphy added 16 points. Both senior Daniel Smith and junior Zack Zimmerman chipped in 10 points.
Madison East 68, Verona 56
Verona switched up its defenses and used a 2-3 zone to combat Madison East’s size and rebounding ability.
The Wildcats had a tough time trying to contain Madison East freshman Clevon Easton Jr., who scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Verona junior Finley Deischer knocked down a 3-pointer to slice the Purgolders’ lead to 55-54 with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in the game.
The Purgolders closed the game on a 13-2 run. Easton Jr. scored seven points during the surge.
“The teams with the most mental toughness down the stretch are going to win the ballgames,” Patterson said. “You can have the better athletes, a great shooter or scorer, but if you have a mental focus down the stretch that will win you games.”
The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack, led by seniors Kyle Krantz and Anderson who each scored a team-high 12 points. Murphy added 11 points and junior Gavin Farrell had 10.
Verona shot 71.4% from the free-throw line, compared to East which finished 81.2% (13 of 16). The Purgolders shot 48.1% from the field (26 of 54) and looked to slash to the basket and get in the lane to score.
Verona had success using a 2-3 zone and making East settle for outside shots until the final four minutes when the Wildcats switched back to a man-to-man defense and Easton Jr. attacked off the drive.
“I’m proud of my boys because every game we are playing hard,” Patterson said. “What can you ask for as a coach?”