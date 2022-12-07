The Verona boys basketball team split two Big Eight Conference games last week.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-1 Big Eight) raced past Beloit Memorial 84-63 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats lost a close road game to Janesville Parker 78-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Janesville Parker 78, Verona 72
Verona sophomore Drew Murphy scored a team-high 24 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, but Janesville Parker got some late-game heroics from Tre Miller to tip Verona.
The Vikings jumped out to an 11-5 lead. The Wildcats answered with an 8-0 spurt to take the lead. It was a see-saw battle from there.
About midway through the second half, Parker led 53-50. Verona senior Zack Zimmerman and Murphy each hit 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a short-lived three-point lead with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the second half.
Miller scored a game-high 37 points. He reeled off eight straight points in the second half to ignite the Vikings. Miller knocked down one of his four 3s to put Parker in the lead for good.
Both Verona seniors Finley Deischer and Kaden Kittleson added 12 points. Sophomore Tre Poteat chipped in seven.
Parker’s Sam Bess had 20 points and teammate JJ Douglas had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.