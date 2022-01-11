Verona senior Jonah Anderson scored a team-high 17 points to propel the Wildcats to a 55-48 win over Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Verona.
The Wildcats (6-4, 2-4 Big Eight) will have to wait to get back into conference play after their game against Madison East, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Purgolders’ program.
In the nonconference victory over the Goslings, the Wildcats had three players reach double figures. Freshman forward Drew Murphy scored 14 points and senior guard Kyle Krantz added 13 points.
Verona built a six-point lead at the half. The Wildcats outscored the Goslings 27-26 in the second half.
Verona will play at Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 13.