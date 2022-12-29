Tre Poteat does it again.
For the second straight game the sophomore guard hit a game-winning buzzer beater, the most recent in an 81-80 Big Eight win over Janesville Craig on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Janesville Craig High School.
It’s the Wildcats’ (5-2, 3-1 Big Eight) second straight win. Poteat also hit a buzzer beater during Verona’s 65-63 win over Brookfield East a week earlier on Dec. 21.
Poteat poured in 34 points for Verona.
Down 80-79, senior guard Zack Zimmerman fired a shot at the top of the 3-point line with three seconds left in regulation. Poteat grabbed the missed shot and sent a putback up in midair with a second left.
The shot went off the backboard and twirled down the net as the buzzer sounded.
Verona sophomore forward Drew Murphy added 26 points in the victory. The Wildcats earned a 44-38 advantage at the half.