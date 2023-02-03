When it comes down to winning time, Tre Poteat is the player you want with the ball.
The sophomore guard has built up an impressive resume as one of the most clutch players in the area – making two game-winning buzzer beaters and a game-tying buzzer this season for the Verona boys basketball team.
Most recently, Poteat hit a game-tying 3-pointer against Sun Prairie West on Jan. 31, leading to an overtime win for the Wildcats.
“It all just goes down to who wants to really win and that’s what separates our team as a whole from the others,” Poteat said.
The Wildcats went 2-8 in games decided by six points or less last season. This year, Verona is 6-2 in those same games.
A big reason why is Poteat’s big time shots in late-game situations.
Poteat pulled off the rare feat of hitting game-winning buzzer beaters in back-to-back games – first against Brookfield East on Dec. 21 and then versus Janesville Craig on Dec. 28. He also had a game-tying buzzer beater against Janesville Parker on Jan. 20. The shot sent the game to overtime where Verona won.
“I feel like I’ve been able to thrive so much because my teammates and coaches have faith that I can make those types of crucial shots,” Poteat said in regards to his coolness under pressure.
Small, but scrappy
The buzzer beaters against Janesville Craig and Parker were both putback attempts. Right place, right time might not be giving the 6-foot-1 guard enough credit.
“I feel like being a smaller guy on the court makes not just me, but my teammates as well, play with a lot of heart and grit,” Poteat said. “I love to play really scrappy.”
After the buzzer beater against Parker, Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson called Poteat – a highly recruited cornerback prospect in football – relentless on the glass.
“When everyone else ball watched he came downhill and found a way,” Robinson said.
Mamba Mentality
Being slightly undersized on the basketball court, Poteat also finds his edge in the mental game. Poteat said he molds his mentality after Kobe Bryant. A five-time NBA champion, Bryant built a mantra called the Mamba Mentality predicated on being passionate, obsessive, relentless, resilient and fearless in life.
“I definitely try to mold not just the game aspect but mentality of Kobe Bryant and his desire to win by any means necessary, dawg mentality,” Poteat said.
Building confidence
Poteat hasn’t just been a big-time shot maker for the Wildcats though, he’s also been one of Verona’s best players, period. In his last 11 contests, Poteat is averaging 18.7 points per game.
“Last 11 games I’ve just been building more and more confidence and my team’s really helping me out by letting me know that it’s OK to miss sometimes,” Poteat said.
He had a season-high 34 points against Janesville Craig on Dec. 28.
“I try to develop a system offensively where we just make the right reads,” Robinson said. “It’s not just about one guy…I feel like Tre just finds himself in those situations. He’s rebounding, pushing it in transition, beating guys down the floor. Overall, he’s just a competitor.”
Getting healthy
The Wildcats have won four straight games and are finally getting healthy during the season’s homestretch. The recent returns of senior Gavin Farrell and sophomore Drew Murphy give Verona some of the best guard play in the area to go along with Poteat and seniors Finley Deischer, Kaden Kittleson and Zack Zimmerman.
“When we’re fully healthy we’re capable of doing anything,” Poteat said. “The ceiling is high and we just gotta keep winning and taking it a game at a time.”