The Verona boys basketball team continued its hot streak with two wins last week.
The Wildcats knocked off Menomonee Falls 77-57 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Verona Area High School. It marked the Wildcats’ eighth victory in the past nine games. The Wildcats rolled by Madison East 70-54 on Friday, Feb. 17, in Verona.
Verona (14-7, 11-6 Big Eight) is in fourth place in the conference and received a 12th seed in a WIAA Division 1 sectional. The Wildcats will play at fifth-seeded and fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton (17-5) in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 3.
Verona coach Curtrel Robinson said he is surprised Verona is a 12th seed in the sectional.
Robinson said based on past experience, he said the WIldcats deserved a higher seed as the fourth place team in the Big Eight.
“They have a new system since Covid and it seems like those factors don’t matter,” Robinson said of conference finishes now with computer-generated seeding. “It is what it is.”
He said Sussex Hamilton is a successful and talented team.
“It will be a good challenge for us that we are looking forward too,” Robinson said. “Currently, we are focused on finishing the regular season strong.”
The top sectional seed is third-ranked Arrowhead (20-2). Big Eight rival Middleton (20-1) – ranked second – is the No. 2 seed.
Waunakee (19-4) – ranked eighth – is the third seed. If Verona beats Hamilton, the Wildcats would face the winner of fourth-seeded Oregon or 13th-seeded Brookfield East in a regional championship on Saturday, March 4.
Verona 77, Menomonee Falls 57
Verona senior Gavin Farrell scored a team high 17 points to help Verona roll to a nonconference win over Menomonee Falls on Feb. 18, at VAHS.
Verona built a 42-21 lead at the half and rolled in the second half over a Menomonee Falls team still searching for its first win after making a run to the Division 1 state semifinal last year.
Verona senior Finley Deischer added 15 points. Sophomore Tre Poteat scored 14 points and Cameron Williams chipped in nine points.
It marks the third straight win for the Wildcats. Menomonee Falls outscored Verona 36-35 in the second half.
Verona 70, Madison East 54
Poteat led a balanced attack with a team-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats over Madison East on Feb. 17, at VAHS.
Verona raced out to a 46-29 lead at the half. The Wildcats had four players in double figures. Farrell finished with 17 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.
Verona knocked down nine 3-pointers. Deischer and Zack Zimmerman each added 15 points. Deischer nailed three 3s and Zimmerman hit two 3s.