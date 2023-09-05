When Verona sophomore Aaron Yarbro discusses his early season success this season he seems humble, confident and is taking it all in stride.
Yarbro has been the Wildcats’ top runner in the first two races. He finished 17th place out of 206 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 2.5 seconds in the Verona Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Stewart’s Woods.
It was more than a 17-second improvement from the season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown.
“This is probably the biggest meet I have run in so I was hoping to go top 30,” Yarbro said. “I’m happy with it. There is still a lot more I want to do when sectionals come.”
Yarbro ran on the junior varsity team for Verona last season. He has made a big jump and has emerged as one of the team's top runners early this year.
“You always want to keep working,” he said. “When you see it paying off you just want to work even harder at practices.”
Verona finished third place with 166 points in the 31-team field and had four runners medal. Big Eight Conference rival Madison West captured the team title 104-157 over Middleton.
“As a team we were just trying to get out hard because we were trying to finish as high as we could,” Yarbro said. “We were hoping to finish higher than some teams in our section (sectional).”
Besides Yarbro, the other medalists were sophomore Micah Kundert (25th, 17:17.1), senior Aimon Van Houten (33rd, 17:35.5) and senior Noah Kundert (40th, 17:40.6). Senior Josh Slager rounded out the top five for the Wildcats with a time of 17:51.2.
Madison La Follette’s Nico Castellanos was the individual champion (15:56). Madison West senior Zach Temple took second (16:07.2). The Regents’ top five runners medaled. Madison West had a trio in the top 20. Joining Temple were junior Liam Culp, 10th (16:41.4) and senior Eli Pettit (17:06.6).