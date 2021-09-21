Just three days removed from the Madison West Invitational, Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks rested the Wildcats’ top eight runners in the Big Eight Conference Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Stewart’s Woods in Verona.
“Most of the smart teams don’t go after that meet and rest their top eight runners,” Marks said. “It’s more for the freshmen, sophomores and JV.”
Verona also has a couple runners dealing with injuries. Junior Blake Oleson has a sprained ankle and sophomore Kaden Ratze has a groin injury and hasn’t run since the season opener.
Marks said he wants Oleson to get an X-ray and MRI on his ankle and foot. Oleson finished 20th at the alternate fall state meet last spring.
“It may be a broken foot,” he said. “We want to be healthy for the conference and sectional at the end of the season.”
Verona finished sixth in the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge with 105 points. Madison La Follette won the team title 20-22 over Madison Memorial. Verona sophomore Emerson Crabb took ninth in the freshman-sophomore race with a time of 19 minutes, 5.8 seconds. Sophomore Josh Slager finished 11th (19:12.6) and sophomore Cole Bremmer placed 24th (19:49.3) in the same race.
“They both ran faster at Lake Farm Park, but they had solid races,” Marks said. “When you run two 5Ks in three days it’s hard to improve your time.”
Freshman teammate Eli Rindfleisch placed 26th (20:04.5). Ben Schaaf took 31st in the junior-senior race with a time of 19:26.
Verona will run in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Saturday.