Verona's Aaron Yarbro leads a pack during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Cole Bremmer eyes the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Micah Kundert nears the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Noah Kundert pushes for the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Aimon Van Houten leads a trio of Wildcat runners during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Aiden Frey grimaces near the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Aaron Yarbro nears the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona had nine medalists on its way to finishing first with 59 points at the 13-team invitational. The top 30 finishers earned medals. Madison East (74) edged out Stoughton (86) for second.
“We had our time trial and we had 10 guys within 20 seconds of each other,” Verona head coach Randy Marks said. “Today, we needed all 10 of them. Some of them didn’t feel good, just had off races. There were enough guys in there to help fill in the gaps.”
Verona was paced by Aaron Yarbro – who clocked in at 17 minutes, 19.98 seconds. That time was good for seventh in the 255-runner field. Marks said Yarbro was the team’s fifth runner during time trials.
“He was our first guy, he raced well,” Marks said. “We didn’t expect him to be our first guy today.”
Cole Bremmer placed ninth in the field with a time of 17:39.55. Micah Kundert (17:51.50) and Noah Kundert (17:53.61) took 13th and 14th, respectively. Aiden Frey rounded out the Wildcats’ top five with a time of 18:09.48, good for 18th.
Other medalists for Verona included Aimon Van Houten (19th, 18:10.18), Josh Slager (21st, 18:12.18), Samuel Buttner (23rd, 18:15.41) and Nolan Sathoff (25th, 18:25.94).
Fort Atkinson’s Ben Stricker won the race with a time of 16:27.27.
Up next, Verona will host an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Verona High School.