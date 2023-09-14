The Verona boys cross country team placed third at the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lake Farm County Park.
The Wildcats finished with 55 points to take third. Madison La Follette edged Madison West 19-28 for the team title.
In the freshman/sophomore race, Verona had three of the top eight runners – led by freshman Aiden Frey – who clocked in at 17 minutes, 40.6 seconds to finish fourth. A spot behind in fifth was Verona sophomore Silas Milhans, who went 17:45.7 to finish fifth.
Sophomore Sawyer Gehin clocked in at 18:16.4, good for eighth in the 151-runner field. Verona’s freshman/sophomore top five was rounded out with sophomore Connor Smith (22nd, 19:14.6) and freshman Brennen Ott (24th, 19:21.6.).
The Wildcats’ top junior/senior runner was senior Anthony Ramos – who took 20th with a time of 18:10.9. Three spots back was junior Owen Welty with a time of 18:22, good for 23rd.
Senior Kaden Ratze clocked in at 18:52, good for 36th. Junior Ethan Tebear also broke 20 minutes with a 19:49.4.