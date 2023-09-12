The Verona boys cross country team had its top five runners all finish in the top 18 to win the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Monona.
Verona sophomore Aaron Yarbro finished sixth place with a time of 16 minutes, 26.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Verona scored 53 points to edge runner-up Lakeside Lutheran by 12 points.
Verona sophomore Micah Kundert took eighth (16:35.5) and senior Cole Bremmer finished ninth (16:37.6).
Senior Noah Kundert took 14th (16:48.3) and senior Josh Slager placed 18th (17:12).
Lakeside Lutheran’s Cameron Weiland won the individual championship with a time of 15:33.8, about 30 seconds ahead of Belleville senior Carter Scholey.