Verona seniors Nathan Simon and Max Metcalf reach the two-mile mark in the Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top 25 runners to finish third at the 48-team Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

Verona senior Blake Oleson finished 10th out of 315 runners in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 48.3 seconds. Senior teammate Ryan Cassiday took 15th (16:05.9) and senior Nathan Simon placed 22nd (16:23.6).

Senior Max Metcalf finished 50th (16:49.12) followed by junior Aimon VanHouten – who took 68th (17:02.7).

The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, took third with 165 points. Fifth-ranked Oconomowoc captured the team title 78-150 over runner-up Warren Township of Gurnee, Illinois. Oconomowoc placed its top five runners in the top 30.

Homestead senior Owen Bosley won the individual championship (15:05.9).

Three of the top-six Division 1 ranked teams are from the Big Eight Conference. Middleton is ranked No. 1 and Madison West is No. 4.

