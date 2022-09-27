The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top 25 runners to finish third at the 48-team Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Verona senior Blake Oleson finished 10th out of 315 runners in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 48.3 seconds. Senior teammate Ryan Cassiday took 15th (16:05.9) and senior Nathan Simon placed 22nd (16:23.6).
Senior Max Metcalf finished 50th (16:49.12) followed by junior Aimon VanHouten – who took 68th (17:02.7).
The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, took third with 165 points. Fifth-ranked Oconomowoc captured the team title 78-150 over runner-up Warren Township of Gurnee, Illinois. Oconomowoc placed its top five runners in the top 30.
Homestead senior Owen Bosley won the individual championship (15:05.9).
Three of the top-six Division 1 ranked teams are from the Big Eight Conference. Middleton is ranked No. 1 and Madison West is No. 4.