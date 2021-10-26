After running the first mile in the WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional, Verona senior Aidan Manning had to fight off cramping in his stomach.
Manning finished fifth with a time of 16 minutes, 37.97 seconds. It marks the third straight season Manning has qualified for the state cross country meet. The top five individuals not on the top two qualifying teams earned state spots.
“I’m super glad because that race was a tough one,” Manning said. “It was just a battle to finish the race. I’m pretty happy I qualified.”
Middleton, led by senior Griffin Ward, captured the sectional team title with 61 points. The Cardinals, ranked No. 10 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, were led by Ward who won the individual sectional championship in a time of 15:44.76. Madison West took second (82), edging DeForest by one point for the final state berth in the 12-team sectional.
“It wasn’t our day,” Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks said. “We were in it for half the race. We are just not finishing. The only one on their A-game was (Ryan) Ochowski.”
Manning ran with the lead pack that included Ward, Sauk Prairie’s Jack Borger and DeForest’s Isaiah Bauer.
“I wanted to battle it out with the top guys and if I didn’t get a cramp I think I could have done it,” Manning said. “After the first mile the cramp set in and I couldn’t stay with them. There’s nothing you can do about a cramp.”
Senior Ryan Ochowski took 10th in a season-best time of 16:59.27, 4.28 seconds away from finishing ahead of Madison Memorial’s Jake Zarov, who took seventh to earn the final individual state-qualifying spot.
“I feel like I got out strong and was able to keep up a decent pace throughout most of the race,” Ochowski said. “Personally, my goal was to get as low in the 16 minute PR range as I could.”
Junior Ryan Cassidy took 24th (17:29.26) and junior Max Metcalf placed 28th (17:29.26). Senior Kendall Riddle finished 34th (17:52.05) to round out the top five for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats ran without No. 2 runner Blake Oleson, who picked up an injury earlier in the season.
“It’s huge because Blake is our second runner and last year qualified (for state) as an individual,” Manning said.
State meet preview
Manning heads into his third straight WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Oct. 30, with big expectations.
Manning finished 12th in the alternate fall state meet last spring at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. He looks to be in the mix for a top-five finish.
Marks said Manning has been battling back from an illness since homecoming week.
“He hasn’t been the same since then,” Marks said.
The top contenders vying for a state championship are Ward of Middleton, the state runner-up in the alternate fall season last spring. Neenah senior Austin Henderson should challenge for the title after taking third last fall.
Sun Prairie junior Mateo Venegas is back after placing sixth in the alternate fall season last spring. Junior Mason Gates of Manitowoc Lincoln and Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki took ninth and 10th, respectively last spring.
It will likely be a four-team race for the state title on Saturday. Oconomowoc looks to defend its state title and they return two runners from last year’s team. Stevens Point, the alternate fall season champion last spring, will contend for a title with three returning runners from last season.
Marquette has four runners back from last year’s team that took second last fall. Sun Prairie is back after a runner-up finish in the alternate fall season last spring.