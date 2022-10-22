What a difference a year can make.
Seniors Blake Oleson and Nathan Simon both qualified for the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet during a Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Linde Field in DeForest.
The achievement comes after a 2021 season that saw neither Oleson or Simon even compete for Verona at the team’s sectional.
Oleson qualified for the alternate state meet as a sophomore, but had to sit out of last season’s sectional meet due to an injury. Oleson looked like a man on a mission Saturday – finishing first overall in one of the best sectionals in the state.
Oleson quickly glanced his head back during the final few seconds of his race to make sure he wouldn’t be caught. When he realized he was headed for an individual sectional championship, his smile was impossible to hide.
Oleson clocked in at 16 minutes, 11.02 seconds.
“It was really joyous,” Oleson said. “It was everything I had been thinking about for the past year now after breaking my foot. It was everything I wanted. It was just a great moment, looking back and seeing I had it in the bag.”
Last season Simon competed for his homeschool team. This year he wanted to run for Verona to help the Wildcats push for a team state berth.
How oh so close Verona came to reaching that feat.
The Wildcats (68) finished two points behind runner-up Middleton (66). Madison West ran away with the top spot at the sectional with 48 points. The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying state teams advance out of the sectional.
Verona was looking for its first team state tournament berth since the 2007 season. The sectional featured three of the top eight ranked teams in the state – Madison West (No. 3), Middleton (No. 5) and Verona (No. 8).
“It’s pretty bittersweet because the whole year we’ve been battling with Middleton and Madison West,” Simon said. “It’s such a stacked sectional. Any of us could have made it.
“I loved this team (Verona) so much for track and really wanted to help to make a state run,” added Simon, who was a state qualifier in track last season for Verona.
Simon finished eighth overall with a time of 16:39.52.
“He deserves it,” Verona head coach Randy Marks said. “Outside of Blake, he was probably the most consistent runner we had on our team. We could always count on him.”
Madison Memorial’s AJ Ketarkus just edged Simon, taking seventh with a time of 16:38.20.
“Coming down the finish I knew I was in eighth, I wasn’t sure if that was good enough to qualify,” Simon said. “I was just trying to beat AJ Ketarkus from Memorial to get the team more points.”
The Wildcats were rounded out by Ryan Cassiday (15th, 16:58.48), Max Metcalf (16th, 17:08.23) and Cole Bremmer (28th, 17:42.09).
Oleson and Simon will compete at the WIAA Division 1 state boys cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Oleson said he’s hoping to push for a top-10 finish at state. As a sophomore at the alternate state meet, Oleson finished 20th overall at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.