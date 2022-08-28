Verona's Nathan Simon goes stride for stride with Sun Prairie's Jonah Marshall during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Blake Oleson
Verona's Blake Oleson races during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Nathan Simon
Verona's Nathan Simon checks back near the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Max Metcalf
Verona's Max Metcalf pushes towards the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Aimon Van Houten and Eli Pettit
Verona's Aimon Van Houten (left) races Madison West's Eli Pettit to the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Josh Slager
Verona's Josh Slager runs during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Eli Rindfleisch
Verona's Eli Rindfleisch runs during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Oleson paced the Wildcat boys cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 14-team invite with 53 points. Madison West captured the team title with 38 points.
“I thought they did well,” Verona head coach Randy Marks said. “Up against some really good teams, but we did well.”
Oleson’s cross country season was cut short last year due to a foot injury. He ended up needing surgery – which required a seven-month recovery period.
“It felt pretty good, it was my first race in a long time,” Oleson said.
“A little slower than I wanted the first mile, but other than that it felt good.”
Oleson clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 52.7 seconds. Madison West junior Zach Temple finished first overall with a time of 16:46.87.
Verona had three top 10 runners at the race.
Senior Nathan Simon took eighth with a time of 17:32.64, while fellow senior Max Metcalf finished 10th with a time of 17:43.51. The Wildcats were rounded out with junior Aimon Van Houten (17:49.21, 12th) and junior Josh Slager (18:37.61, 21st).
Oleson credited the team’s recent training trip to Colorado for the early-season success
“It was amazing,” Oleson said. “We got to bond a lot and we got a lot of good training in.”
Verona ran without senior Ryan Cassiday – who is currently nursing a stress fracture. Cassiday figures to be one of Verona’s top runners this season.