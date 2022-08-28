Blake Oleson

Verona's Blake Oleson nears the finish line during the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.

After an injury derailed his season last year, Blake Oleson looked to be in midseason form as the senior took second at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.

Oleson paced the Wildcat boys cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 14-team invite with 53 points. Madison West captured the team title with 38 points.

“I thought they did well,” Verona head coach Randy Marks said. “Up against some really good teams, but we did well.”

Oleson’s cross country season was cut short last year due to a foot injury. He ended up needing surgery – which required a seven-month recovery period.

“It felt pretty good, it was my first race in a long time,” Oleson said.

“A little slower than I wanted the first mile, but other than that it felt good.”

Oleson clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 52.7 seconds. Madison West junior Zach Temple finished first overall with a time of 16:46.87.

Verona had three top 10 runners at the race.

Senior Nathan Simon took eighth with a time of 17:32.64, while fellow senior Max Metcalf finished 10th with a time of 17:43.51. The Wildcats were rounded out with junior Aimon Van Houten (17:49.21, 12th) and junior Josh Slager (18:37.61, 21st).

Oleson credited the team’s recent training trip to Colorado for the early-season success

“It was amazing,” Oleson said. “We got to bond a lot and we got a lot of good training in.”

Verona ran without senior Ryan Cassiday – who is currently nursing a stress fracture. Cassiday figures to be one of Verona’s top runners this season.

