The Verona boys cross country team for the second straight summer will take a training trip to Colorado in August.
The Wildcats are making a return trip to Colorado Springs for training at a higher altitude to gear up for the cross country season this fall. The City of Colorado Springs is 6,035 feet above sea level.
“Training at high altitude has many benefits for runners, including helping with endurance and performance after returning to lower elevation,” said Verona senior co-captain Aimon Van Houten.
Verona completed their first elevation training last summer. The team has been fundraising throughout the community to aid in paying for the trip that is expected to cost $7,000.
“It means so much to us as a team to have community support,” Van Houten said. "We know the impact of this year's training trip will stay with us long after we return home from Colorado.”
Each day, the Verona boys cross country members are in Colorado they will be running from three to eight-miles every morning. They will enjoy the sites and the Rocky Mountain state scenery in the afternoons.
Van Houten said the trip not only will be a great tool for training and it allows a bonding experience for the team before kicking off the fall cross country season.
Verona finished third in the WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional last year, two-points behind runner-up Middleton for a state team berth. The Wildcats had both Blake Oleson and Nathan Simon qualify for state as individuals last year. Verona is looking to make its first state team berth since 2007.
“The goal of the team as a whole is to qualify for the WIAA state cross country meet in late October, and this trip will help make that possible,” Van Houten said.
He said one of the highlights of last year’s trip for the team was climbing the 2,744-step Manitou Incline, a 2,000-foot vertical climb in less than a mile. The Verona runners also completed a training run through the Garden of the Gods Park last year.
“The climb was a unique opportunity to take on a different kind of challenge together and enjoy the incredible view at the top,” said Verona senior runner Gavin Smith.
Donations can be made by visiting the team's elevation training website: veronaelevationtraining.com