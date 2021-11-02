When it comes time for Verona senior Aidan Manning to kick into another gear the last mile of a cross country race, he’s used to his speed work paying off the final stretch of races.
When Manning got to the final stretch of the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, he admitted that his energy and endurance had been sapped by the lingering effects of a virus he’s been battling.
Manning finished 26th in the state meet in a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“Before races when I wasn’t sick I had that extra gear at the end and I felt good almost all the race,” Manning said. “Now after the first mile, I’m just not feeling it. It takes a lot of energy out of me. I’m already taxed.”
Manning, a three-time state qualifier, is looking at Bradley University, University of Minnesota, Iowa State and Temple to run track and cross country in college along with several Division III schools in Wisconsin.
“It’s awesome I was able to do that,” he said of qualifying for state three straight years. “I didn’t get to medal, but I’m so glad I was here.”
Neenah senior Austin Henderson won the individual state championship with a time of 15:40.5, 4.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Patrick Wills of Waukesha North. The top runner from the Big Eight Conference was Middleton senior Griffin Ward who took fourth (15:55.1). Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki, also a three-time state qualifier, took 24th (16:36.4) and Stevens Point senior James Jacobs placed 25th (16:36.6). Both finished just ahead of Manning.
“I just wanted to come out here and have fun because it’s my last high school race,” Manning said. “I just wanted to try my hardest. That was my goal.”
In the Midwest Invitational at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville Sept. 25, Manning finished fourth, just 13 seconds behind Henderson who took second.
“He was on the fast track to being one of the top six or seven guys in the state,” Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks said. “He carried out the race plan to a T. He just wasn’t able to close it out and finish that last mile strong. His strong point always was the last mile. He had high personal goals and that is why I feel so bad.”
Manning ran a season-best time of 15:27 earlier this season. Marks decided to rest him for the Mukwonago Invitational Sept. 30, before he even knew he was dealing with an illness.
Marks said it was during the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational Oct. 7, that when Manning finished the race, he didn’t feel right. That was nine days before the Big Eight Conference meet.
Marks said after the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, Manning continued to do workouts, but they became more challenging for him to complete.
“I think he tried to brush it off,” Marks said of Manning when he first battled the illness. “We should have made him back off his usual paces more or pulled the plug on him running. That may have been the best remedy.”
Marks will always respect Manning’s work ethic and how he was a role model for other teammates.
“He’s not only a good leader, but he’s a good person,” Marks said of Manning. “He’s not selfish and works hard. Those are the kinds of things you can’t measure with a stopwatch.”