In a final tuneup before the Big Eight Conference tournament, Verona finished seventh out of 23 teams at the Battle at the Rock Invitational on Monday, May 16, at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
The Wildcats were trying to keep the momentum going after knocking off Beloit Memorial 317-331 in the final conference dual on Wednesday, May 11, at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
Battle at the Rock Invitational
Verona senior Brooks Luttinen shot an 8-over-par 80 to lead the Wildcats to a seventh-place finish at the Battle of the Rock Invitational on May 16, in the Wisconsin Dells.
Verona shot a 332, two strokes behind sixth-place Onalaska. Holmen captured the team title 296-310 over Waunakee. Middleton (313) took third by three strokes over Madison Memorial.
Verona junior Zack Zimmerman carded an 81 and senior Anthony Heinrichs fired an 85. Senior Noah Ehlenbach shot an 86.
Two golfers finished under par. Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch earned medalist honors with a 4-under-par 68.
Verona 317, Beloit Memorial 331
Luttinen won medalist honors after shooting a 3-over-par 75, on May 11, at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
Zimmerman carded a 78 and Ehlenbach fired an 80. Heinrichs shot an 84 to round out the top four for the Wildcats.