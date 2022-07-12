Four Verona boys golfers were named Academic All-State on Wednesday, June 22, by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
The four Verona golfers named all-state are seniors Brooks Luttinen, Noah Ehlenbach and juniors Zack Zimmerman and Steve Shorter.
To earn all-state recognition student-athletes must have a grade-point average of at least 3.25, participate in 75% of the team’s varsity matches and are a sophomore, junior or senior.
There are 401 students from 121 high schools that were honored. The average GPA of the students recognized is 3.754.