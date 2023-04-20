The Verona boys golf team lost a Big Eight Conference match to Middleton 310-336 on Tuesday, April 18, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
The Cardinals had the top two golfers with Charlie Jambor carding a 74 and James Baker scoring a 77. Verona’s Zack Zimmerman tied Middleton’s Robby Warda for third with a 78.
The Cardinals rounded out their top four with an 81 from Dain Johnson. Verona’s Steve Shorter tied Johnson for fifth.
Jaxson Uhalt fired an 85, while Silas Schultz shot a 92 to make up the rest of Verona’s 336. Michael Comber carded a 94 for the Wildcats.
Middleton was ranked No. 3 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s Division 1 preseason poll.