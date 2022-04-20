The WIAA boys golf tournament is moving from Madison to Meadows Valley at Blackwolf Run in Kohler for this year’s tournament in June.
University Ridge, the home course of the University of Wisconsin Badgers golf team in Madison, has hosted the state boys golf tournament from 1994 to 2019 through the COVID-19 pandemic. The WIAA has an agreement to play at University Ridge through 2025. WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said University Ridge allowed the WIAA to pause its current agreement to pursue an alternate venue that could accommodate keeping the state tournament on the first Monday and Tuesday of June.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA considered moving the dates of the boys golf state tournament later in June because of conflicts with University Ridge in hosting the American Family Insurance Championship after the PGA Tour Champions had moved the event two weeks earlier in June.
He said the agreement to host the boys tournament at Blackwolf Run will be reviewed annually.
The WIAA girls golf state tournament will remain at University Ridge.