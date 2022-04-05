The Verona boys golf team returns two starters from a team that tied Middleton for the Big Eight Conference regular season championship with an 8-1 record last season.
The Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional and struggled to a seventh-place finish. The two golfers back are senior Noah Ehlenbach and junior Zack Zimmerman. Ehlenbach and Zimmerman will step into the top two spots after the graduation of Andrew Aune, a state qualifier, who took 25th last year.
Verona coach Jon Rebholz said both Ehlenbach and Zimmerman posted good scores last season and the team will rely on their experience heading into this spring.
“Noah has the ability to make multiple birdies in rounds. Zack’s strength lies in his consistency throughout rounds both on the scorecard and with his demeanor,” Rebholz said.
Ehlenbach tied for 28th at the sectional last year after shooting an 86 at the Blackhawk Country Club. Zimmerman finished 46th (94) at the sectional last year.
Other players expected to contribute are senior Anthony Heinrichs, senior Brooks Luttinen and junior Steve Shorter.
“Those three have shown flashes of good play through tryout rounds,” Rebholz said. “They will need to be prepared for the grind of a busy varsity golf schedule, and help from a leadership standpoint with the up and comers on the roster.”
Rebholz said the leadership is strong at the top of the varsity roster.
“We also have scorers that have the potential to compete with anyone in our conference and area,” he said. “Potential and bringing that potential to fruition can be two very different things, especially in golf.”
Some younger golfers who could emerge in the top five of the lineup this year are freshman Silas Schultz, junior Viktor Mitchell, junior Griffin Battles and sophomore Jaxson Uhalt.
“Having a positive attitude, playing smart, staying within game plans at each venue, and having extra doses of perseverance and persistence will go a long way in how successful we can be this year,” Rebholz said.
Middleton returns three of its top four golfers from a team that finished third at the Division 1 state meet last year. State champion Jacob Beckman graduated, but the Cardinals bring back junior Aec Sosnowski who tied for 21st at state last year; senior Drew Sjowall who tied for 45th at state and sophomore Charlie Jambor who tied for 53rd at state last year.
Rebholz said the Big Eight Conference will be strong at the top this season with Middleton, Madison Memorial, Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial contending for top-three finishes.
“I believe we can play with these teams so Verona should be in the mix as well,” he said. “This is about as strong and deep as I have seen the conference in many years.”
Rebholz said the top teams in Verona’s regional will be Middleton, Waunakee and Madison Memorial. Other teams besides Middleton and Waunakee that will contend for a top-two finish and a trip to state as a team are Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah.