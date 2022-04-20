The blustery conditions weren’t the most ideal for a round of golf on Friday, April 15, and Verona split a Big Eight Conference double dual with Janesville Craig and Madison Memorial.
Madison Memorial’s Isaac Schmidt shot a 2-over-par 74 to help the Spartans shoot a team-best 317. Verona shot a 340, three strokes ahead of Janesville Craig at the Edelweiss Country Club.
Verona senior Anthony Heinrichs and junior Steve Shorter each shot a team-best 82. Junior Zack Zimmerman and senior Noah Ehlenbach both carded 87s.
“We struggled a little bit negotiating the wind,” Verona coach Jon Rebholz said. “We will also need to be better in our short game as this will be our fastest way to better scores.”
Verona is 1-1 in the Big Eight Conference. It marks the third time Madison Memorial has finished ahead of Verona in the first two weeks of the season. The Spartans won the season-opening Sauk Prairie Invitational and Stoughton Invitational, ahead of runner-up Verona in both tournaments.