Verona had two of the top 12 golfers to finish fifth out of 12 teams in the Morgan Stanley Shootout on April 26, at University Ridge Golf Course.
Verona junior Zack Zimmerman tied Middleton’s Dain Johnson and Zeke Boos for seventh with a 77. Senior teammate Anthony Heinrichs tied Oregon senior Deaken Bush and Monona Grove’s Jacob Frederickson for 12th after shooting a 79.
Verona shot a 319 as a team, one stroke behind fourth place and third-ranked Middleton. Madison Memorial (302) had three of the top six golfers to run away with the title with a 302, well ahead of runner-up Waunakee (311). Madison Edgewood, the top-ranked team in Division 2, finished third (315).
Verona senior Brooks Luttinen carded an 80 and senior Noah Ehlenbach shot an 83.
The date and time of Verona’s Big Eight dual against Sun Prairie has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Sun Prairie Country Club. The Wildcats will then play in the Portage Invitational on Friday, May 6 and the Balance and Believe Invitational on Monday, May 9, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.