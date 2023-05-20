Both Verona seniors Zack Zimmerman and Jaxson Uhalt tied for 11th place in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 18, at the Evansville Golf Club.
Zimmerman and Uhalt each shot an 8-over-par 80 to tie Madison Memorial sophomore Nolan Wirtz.
“I think I put up at least a respectable number. It’s not what I hoped or envisioned,” Zimmerman said.
Verona shot a 334 to take fourth place in the conference tournament. The Wildcats finished sixth in the dual meet season in the conference. Madison Memorial clipped Janesville Craig for the conference title 315-316.
Verona coach Jon Rebholz said the Wildcats have been shooting in the 334 range all year.
“Zack and Jaxson have been pretty dependable,” Rebholz said. “We still need to try to figure things out after them. We have been a little bit of a revolving door between the two other counting scores.
“There were a lot of tight holes and a lot of people watching at the start of the round here. It’s a little bit different than what they are probably used to.”
Zimmerman got off to an inauspicious start. He bogeyed the first five holes on the front nine. He settled in and birdied the 162-yard No. 7. He played the final 13 holes at 3-over-par. Zimmerman also birdied the 341-yard No. 11.
“I started really rough and thought I battled back pretty well,” Zimmerman said.
He said the front nine played a lot longer than 3,355 yards and it was a narrow set up.
“In general in the bigger meets, if you ask anyone around here, getting through those first six holes is always hard with the pressure,” Zimmerman said.
Uhalt couldn't find his drive on the first hole. He hit a second tee shot and still managed to bogey No. 1. Uhalt birdied the 463-yard No. 2.
“He was pretty solid the rest of the way with a lot of pars,” Rebholz said of Uhalt. “It was a pretty steady round.”
Verona senior Steven Shorter and freshman Andrew Lisle carded 87s to earn a six-way tie for 25th place.
Lisle played junior varsity most of the season. He played his first varsity match about two weeks ago at the Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
“He earned the opportunity,” Rebholz said of Lisle. “He doesn’t seem too fazed by the pressure of the moment. That is good to see.”
Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson was the conference champion after shooting a 2-under-par 70, five strokes better than Middleton junior Dain Johnson.
Verona will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional at the Blackhawk Country Club on Tuesday, May 23, in Madison. The top four teams will advance to the sectional.
“I really do feel like we haven’t really fully reached our potential,” Zimmerman said. “I think we have all the pieces of the puzzle. We just have to kind of put them together and we can make a run.”
The top three teams in the regional are Middleton, Madison Memorial and Waunakee. Several teams vying for the fourth sectional qualifying spot will include Verona, Mount Horeb and Madison West.
“I would venture to guess that 330 may not be good enough for moving on,” Rebholz said. “We certainly have the talent to be there or lower than 330. We will try to take our experience playing there from our first couple of rounds of playing invites there and use that to our advantage.”