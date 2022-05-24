Verona went 7-2 in dual meets heading into the Big Eight Conference tournament, but finished fifth at the conference meet with a 335 on Thursday, May 19, at the Evansville Golf Club.
Madison Memorial, which had three of the top six golfers, outdueled Middleton for the conference title 308-315. Janesville Craig finished third, two strokes ahead of the Wildcats.
Verona lost regular season duals to Madison Memorial 317-340 and Middleton by 10 strokes.
“I was disappointed, as were our guys, in our finish at the conference tournament,” Verona coach Jon Rebholz said. “Being beaten by them (Madison Memorial and Middleton), and also by two other teams (Beloit and Janesville Craig) in the tournament, that we handled convincingly during the regular season, added to the disappointment.”
Verona senior Brooks Luttinen shot an 8-over-par 80 to tie Janesville Craig’s Bryce Sullivan and Beloit Memorial’s Kai Wong for eighth place.
“This is something he should be very proud of with all the top golfers in the Big Eight,” Rebholz said.
Verona senior Noah Ehlenbach, junior Zack Zimmerman and junior Steve Shorter each carded an 85 to finish in a four-way tie for 21st place.
The Wildcats posted just two birdies as a team.
“We got off to a slow start, and good golf doesn’t usually come when you feel like you’re pressing and playing from behind all day,” Rebholz said. “We are still inconsistent and inefficient around the greens and this continues to cost us strokes that add up on a team score.”
Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson shot an even par 72 to win medalist honors. Teammate Isaac Schmidt took second (74).
Verona was scheduled to play in a Madison West WIAA Division 1 regional on Tuesday, May 24, at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
“Golf is about being resilient though,” Rebholz said. “We didn’t play our best at the conference tournament but we still have important rounds to play. I expect guys will be hungry and ready to prove themselves at regionals. The way to bounce back for regionals is to have a short memory. Forget about what just happened and get back into that ‘next shot’ mentality.”