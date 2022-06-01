Senior Noah Ehlenbach and his Verona boys golf teammates didn’t hit the panic button after struggling to a fifth-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament.
They took a weekend off and behind Ehlenbach’s 3-over-par 75 sixth-place performance, the Wildcats finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 Madison West regional on Tuesday, May 24, at Odana Hills Golf Club to qualify for the sectional. The top four regional finishers move on to the Division 1 Onalaska sectional on Wednesday, June 1, at the La Crosse Country Club.
Ehlenbach said the big turnaround came after having a good, competitive and fun practice leading up to the regional.
“We knew when it gets to that life or death mode we came out right,” Ehlenbach said.
Verona shot a season-best 310. Middleton, ranked No. 7 in the Division 1 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings, won the regional title 296-300 over No. 2-ranked Waunakee. Madison Memorial took third (303).
The Augustana commit enjoyed the fact that he could play his best when his teammates needed him the most.
“I think it’s been close and coming,” he said of his best round of golf. “Knowing how important it was for me and my teammates, shooting a 75 was very important for pushing me and my friends over the top.”
Junior teammate Zack Zimmerman and senior Brooks Luttinen each shot a 77 to tie Madison Memorial’s Ethan Williams for 11th place.
“We have been so up and down all year,” Zimmerman said. “It feels good to get back after conference going into sectionals.”
Verona had the weekend off before the regional.
“We needed a little bit of a break and we hit reset on our game,” Zimmerman said.
Junior Steven Shorter took 18th place after carding an 81.
The Onalaska sectional field is stacked with three teams ranked in the top 10 in the state, including No. 2 Waunakee, No. 7 Middleton, No. 9 Madison Memorial. Holmen, which received 23 votes, but is not ranked also is a state contender after shooting a 299 at the Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells two weeks ago. The top two teams from the sectional advance to state and the top three individuals not on those teams.
“I think we are just going to go in there and do the best we can and try to get to state as a team,” Ehlenbach said. “If we don’t do it as a team, hopefully the stars align for one or two of us individually.”
Zimmerman said to get to state, Verona will probably have to shoot a 310.
“I think we can do it,” he said. “I think we are starting to hit our stride.”