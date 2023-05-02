Senior Zack Zimmerman shot a 4-under-par 68 to lead the Verona boys golf team to a second-place finish in a Big Eight Quad on Thursday, April 27, at the Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
The Wildcats shot a season-best 319, 20 strokes behind champion Madison Memorial. Sun Prairie East took third (340) and Madison East placed last (416).
“Our number has continued to get smaller which is good in golf,” Verona coach Jon Rebholz said. “It's a good indication that we are heading in the right direction. We continue to challenge our guys on how their short game plays into their final score, and they are working hard to hold themselves accountable to being efficient on and around the green.”
The one-two punch of Zimmerman and senior Steven Shorter both finishing in the top 20 helped the Wildcats take seventh place in the 13-team Morgan Stanley Invitational after shooting a 328 on Tuesday, April 25, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Big Eight Quad
Zimmerman shot a 68 to win medalist honors by three strokes over Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson a Big Eight Quad on April 27, at the Odana Hills Golf Course.
Zimmerman reeled off six birdies in the round. He birded Nos. 4, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 16 at Odana. At one point, he was as low as 5-under-par.
“He has become really efficient around the greens, but is also very good with his irons right now in terms of hitting them pure and on target,” Rebholz said. “Having a guy shoot 4-under par is very helpful to shooting a lower team number. But we also talk about finishing off rounds and fighting through adversity and the guys did well on that front.”
Verona’s Jaxson Uhalt tied Henry Pickhardt for eighth place after carding an 81.
“Jaxson played well,” Rebholz said. “It was not his lowest of the season but it is where he needs to be scorewise with his role in our top five.”
Verona sophomore Silas Schultz finished ninth (83) and senior Viktor Mitchell placed 12th (87).
Morgan Stanley Invite
Both Zimmerman and Shorter birdied two holes with Verona starting on the back nine at University Ridge on April 25, in the Morgan Stanley Invitational.
Zimmerman shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish fifth place. Shorter fired a 7-over-par 79 to finish in a six-way tie for 20th place. Zimmerman posted birdies on Nos. 12, 16, 1, 2, 6 and 8. Shorter birdied Nos. 15, 18 and 1.
“Steve did well at U Ridge, Rebholz said. “He's been in the high 70s a couple times this year and he’s even capable of going lower. He’s part of the one-two punch at the top of our lineup and we need to rely on those guys especially as we come down the stretch of our season.”
Schultz carded an 87 to finish in a four-way tie for 43rd. Uhalt finished with an 89 and placed 48th in a four-way tie.
“I was happy with our finish at the Morgan Stanley though we had a couple double bogeys for some guys on the last hole,” Rebholz said. “When it comes to tournament time those late mistakes can be costly.”